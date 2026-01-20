Watch CBS News
Sacramento Zoo's red panda "Pili" dies at 14

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Pili, the Sacramento Zoo's oldest female red panda, has died, the zoo announced Tuesday.

Zookeepers say Pili had been battling thyroid issues in recent years. Over the past three weeks, Pili's health started to decline further.

Veterinarians and zoo staff say Pili showed significant symptoms and behavioral changes. Due to her advanced age and limited options for treatment, the decision was made to humanely euthanize her on Jan. 16.

Pili was 14. The average lifespan of red pandas in captivity being around 13, veterinarians say.

The red panda had lived at the Sacramento Zoo since 2012, having been born at the Smithsonian National Zoo in 2011.

Pili's companion, Takeo, died in 2023. 

