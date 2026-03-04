Primate that called Sacramento Zoo home for 38 years dies

A monkey who lived at the Sacramento Zoo all of her life has died, officials announced Wednesday.

The Sacramento Zoo says they started seeing signs of illness in Siidam, a white-handed gibbon, last week.

She was brought to the veterinary hospital and diagnosed with severe liver disease. Still, even with intensive care, zookeepers say Siidam continued to decline.

Officials then decided on March 2 to humanely euthanize Siidam, the zoo says.

Siidam was born at the Sacramento Zoo and lived all of her 38 years of life there.

Zookeeper say they are keeping a close eye on Ewell, Siidam's father, after her death.

White-handed gibbons are primates native to Southeast Asia. They are listed as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.