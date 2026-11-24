Moki, the first okapi ever born at the Sacramento Zoo, has died just over a year after his historic birth.

The zoo announced Tuesday that Moki died Nov. 20 after months of treatment for a rare intestinal condition that had been causing him pain and digestive problems.

Moki first began showing signs of discomfort in April, zookeepers said. Zoo veterinarians worked with okapi specialists, UC Davis experts and biomedical engineers on several procedures aimed at helping him.

For a while, Moki appeared to be doing better. But by September, his condition had returned and his health began to decline again.

Then, on Nov. 20, zookeepers said Moki lost interest in food and began showing more signs of gastrointestinal distress. Veterinarians performed an emergency procedure, but his condition quickly worsened and he died.

"This is a devastating outcome, and zoo staff are heartbroken at this loss. We want to thank our animal care and veterinary staff who poured everything into his care and treatments," the Sacramento Zoo said in a statement.

Moki was born Oct. 9, 2025, to mother Kivuli and father Molimo, becoming the first okapi calf born in the zoo's history.

He made his public debut earlier this year and was named Moki following a public vote. The name combined those of his parents.

Okapis are the only living relatives of giraffes and are native to forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The species is considered endangered, with habitat loss, mining and illegal hunting among the threats to its survival.