Sacramento Zoo introduces new river otter named "Darla"

A new river otter has made its debut at the Sacramento Zoo.

Named Darla, zookeepers say the otter has actually been behind the scenes for the past few months getting acclimated to her new home.

While actually being a biological sibling of the zoo's other otter Jackson, zookeepers say getting Darla and him to play nice takes time.

Darla the river otter. Sacramento Zoo

Darla and Jackson have now been living together in the otter habitat for the past couple of weeks now.

Zoo visitors can tell the pair apart by paying close attention to the fur on the animals' necks. Jackson's fur is whiter int hat neck and chest area, zookeepers say.