California woman joins mission to rescue beagles from Wisconsin breeding facility

A growing effort to rescue dogs from a breeding facility in Wisconsin is drawing support from across the country, including from Northern California.

It comes after a viral video shows dozens of animal rights activists breaking into Ridglan Farms — located in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin, just west of Madison — and removing 22 beagles from the facility.

Authorities say as many as 60 people were involved in the March 15 effort, with 27 being taken into custody. Activists claim the animals were living in torturous conditions and were being used for medical research.

A woman holds two beagles after the March 15 rescue mission at Ridglan Farms in Wisonsin. The Simple Heart

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin D. Barrett said in a community briefing posted to YouTube on Wednesday that activists "organized and planned a protest and intentional break-in of private property at the Ridglan Farms facility" this Sunday. Activists say thousands of dogs remain at the facility.

Now, Sacramento resident Tina Lassiter said she is traveling across the country to join the cause. Despite the risk of going to jail, she said this fight is personal.

"I've never done anything like this before… but I have to do it," Lassiter said.

Ridglan Farms does breed dogs used in medical research. Medical testing on dogs is legal in the United States, but it is heavily regulated under federal law. The company says it follows federal animal care regulations and plays a role in developing vaccines and other treatments.

However, the facility agreed in 2025 to surrender its state license to sell dogs as part of a legal settlement tied to an animal cruelty investigation, Dane County officials said in March. The license is set to be terminated on July 1, 2026, though Ridglan Farms is allowed to continue operating and selling dogs until that date.

Lassiter said she only recently learned about the conditions there.

"It's inhumane. It's not right," Lassiter said.

The movement, led in part by lawyer and animal rights activist Wayne Hsiung, caught Lassiter's attention on social media.

"There's a lot of us, and we're all trying to do what's right for the dogs," Lassiter said. "We hope we get all of the beagles out. It's a big hope, but that's what we have to do."