Sacramento woman dead after a tree fell on her
SACRAMENTO — A woman has died after a tree fell on her in Sacramento.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at 6:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 block of North 5th Street.
They discovered that a woman was critically injured by a fallen tree and took her to a trauma facility.
Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries.
