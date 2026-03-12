Sacramento weighs new short-term rental rules as debate grows over housing vs. tourism

New moves have been made to support more permanent housing in Sacramento, but some fear it could discourage tourism and reduce the city's capacity to host large conventions, concerts and sporting events.

Janna Maron has operated an Airbnb at her home for 13 years and is one of Sacramento's original online rental owners. She's concerned about proposed new rules that could eliminate more than 300 short-term rental units in Sacramento, about 60% of the current market.

"It definitely feels like I should have the right to do what I want with my property that I own," Maron said.

The new regulations were introduced at Thursday night's planning commission meeting.

It would require all short-term rentals, units that are booked for 30 days or less, to be at the owner's primary residence. It would also eliminate the ability to have more than one rental unit on the same property.

"Why is that? To discourage permanent rental businesses in dwellings," said Kevin Colin, Sacramento's city zoning administrator.

The city says it will help open up more existing units for permanent housing. The restrictions are supported by some housing advocates who say it will create more affordable units.

"Each short-term rental unit that is not someone's primary residence could be someone's home," said Aamar Deen, president of Unite Here Local 49.

But the changes are opposed by Visit Sacramento and business leaders, who have concerns about the impacts on tourism and the loss of tax revenue from out-of-town renters.

"These units help fill lodging gaps when hotel stock is limited and support spending at local restaurants, retail shops and small businesses across our neighborhoods," said Caliegh Olgeirson, with the Sacramento Metro Chamber.

After two hours of discussion and debate, planning commissioners supported loosening some of the proposed restrictions.

They voted to allow up to four short-term units on a property and no owner occupancy requirement for new construction.

"I think there are some considerations that folks have brought up that I think are worth lifting up," said Dov Kadin, Sacramento's city planning commissioner. "Tourism events, conferences, festivals — I think these are good things that I think we should be encouraging."

Thursday night's planning commission vote is just a recommendation, and the proposed regulations will now go to the full city council for final consideration.

"The only income that I currently have would be incredibly limiting and detrimental to me and my livelihood," Maron said.