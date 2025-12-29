Watch CBS News
Fog a factor in deadly Sacramento-area scooter crash, officers say

Cecilio Padilla
A scooter rider has died after being struck by a vehicle in Sacramento County on Monday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. near Watt Avenue and the American River Bridge.

California Highway Patrol says the vehicle was heading northbound on Watt when it struck a scooter rider heading southbound in the northbound lane.

Officers say the driver apparently didn't see the scooter rider, with dense fog coating the area at the time.

The scooter rider suffered fatal injuries. His name has not been released by authorities, but CHP says he was a man in his 30s.

CHP noted that the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. 

