Sacramento County apartment fire kills man, injures firefighter

A man died after a fire at a Sacramento County apartment complex early Friday morning.

The fire broke out on Watt Avenue near Whitney Avenue.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said the flames appear to have started outside a ground-floor apartment before spreading into the building.

Residents were told to shelter in place at one point as firefighters worked the scene.

Three units were damaged by the fire, while another 24 suffered smoke damage, Metro Fire said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury. No other details about the man who died, including his name, have been released.