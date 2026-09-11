Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento County apartment fire kills man, injures firefighter

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A man died after a fire at a Sacramento County apartment complex early Friday morning.

The fire broke out on Watt Avenue near Whitney Avenue.

Metro Fire of Sacramento said the flames appear to have started outside a ground-floor apartment before spreading into the building.

Residents were told to shelter in place at one point as firefighters worked the scene.

Three units were damaged by the fire, while another 24 suffered smoke damage, Metro Fire said.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury. No other details about the man who died, including his name, have been released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue