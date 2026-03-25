Suspect in deadly Sacramento shooting on Waterwheel Drive arrested

A Sacramento man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month, officials said on Wednesday.

The Sacramento Police Department said Laron Fort, 44, was identified as the suspect in a deadly shooting on Waterwheel Drive, just off Truxel Road between West El Camino Avenue and Garden Highway in South Natomas.

Fort has since been taken into custody and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on homicide-related charges.

Officers responded to the shooting along Waterwheel Drive just after 2 a.m. on March 15 and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.