Sacramento Water Taxi offers on-demand rides along the river

Old Sacramento is one of the city's top tourist attractions, but finding a way to enjoy the water can be a challenge. A new business is now making a big splash in the area.

The Sacramento Water Taxi is now picking up passengers near Old Sacramento and taking them between the bars and restaurants upstream.

Owners Amar and Gianna Saini have two pontoon-style water taxis that offer people a ride on the river.

"People just want to get out here for lunch, dinner," Amar Saini said. "They just want to have a nice cruise and relaxing ride."

Unlike charter boats, they don't have a set schedule. Passengers can give them a call or even hail them from the shoreline like a traditional cab.

"Just give us a wave, and we'll come over," Gianna Saini said.

They'll even do drop-offs on beaches and other boats.

"A lot of people like to party on the American River," Amar Saini said. "We take them there as well."

A one-way trip costs $15 per person, about the same as an Uber but with a much better view.

"We also provide scenic cruises for families who just want to get out on the water and enjoy the day," Gianna Saini said.

The City of Sacramento has been working on making its waterfront more active and accessible to people.

Over the years, there have been complaints that it's hard to even see the river in downtown, and tourists have trouble finding it in Old Sacramento.

"Sacramento needs to really engage in enjoying the river and have everyone utilize the river," Old Sacramento visitor Kathryn McGuire said.

Right now, the taxis are only operating on holidays and weekends, but they could expand in the future if demand is high.

"We want to be affordable to families and people who don't have the opportunity to go boating on their own," Gianna Saini said. "They can get on at a reasonable price."

This is not the first time Sacramento has had taxis on the water. The River Otter Water Taxi began operating in the early 2000s before going out of business.