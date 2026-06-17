Sacramento releases updated draft of plan to make city streets safer

A renewed effort to make Sacramento streets safer, as the city has released a draft of its updated Vision Zero Action Plan.

It was first adopted in 2017 with a goal of reaching zero traffic deaths by 2027. But in that time, there have been hundreds of people killed in crashes.

The city said this update is a more aggressive approach to save lives. While some community advocates agree with the plan, they said the city needs to move faster.

"Having data to tell us where we should focus investments is incredibly important," said Jennifer Donlon Wyant, the manager of Vision Zero.

After months of community outreach and crunching new data, the city identified where the most severe crashes are happening and where safety improvements could have the biggest impact.

City data shows just 14% of Sacramento streets account for 77% of all traffic-related deaths and serious injuries.

"Our community asked for fast action, so in this plan we're definitely more aggressive," Donlon Wyant said.

Between 2015 and 2024, 332 people were killed on sacramento streets and more than 1,300 others suffered serious injuries. Twenty-one people have been killed just this year.

The newest plan focuses on street redesigns, safer crosswalks and intersections, speed management and possibly the use of red-light cameras.

"Data says that the two key factors for fatal injuries is driving at unsafe speeds and impaired driving," Donlon Wyant said. "So what we're looking at is how can we reduce speeds so that they're survivable."

Some safety measures have been implemented along some dangerous corridors, including Marysville Boulevard.

Many have been quick-fix projects that don't require as much funding or take years of planning.

Still, advocates said the city is moving too slowly.

"We don't need a plan, we need action," said Isaac Gonzalez, the founder of Slow Down Sacramento.

Gonzalez said the city already knows where the most dangerous streets are.

"The city needs to be OK with not getting it right the first time, but doing something and not having decision paralysis just because they want to get it perfect," Gonzalez said.

For Vision Zero, the city council will have to sign off on the plan before any work can begin. But right now, they're asking for the public to weigh in on the plan with several community workshops scheduled over the next few months.