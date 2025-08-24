Ukrainians celebrate 34th Independence Day at California's Capitol as peace talks in war loom

Ukrainians gathered on the steps of California's Capitol on Sunday to celebrate their 34th Independence Day.

As the Trump administration pushes for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainians, even thousands of miles away, are holding onto hope.

"This reflects what I've done in my childhood," said development coordinator for the Ukrainian American House, Olivia Babin.

It was a taste of Ukraine in Sacramento as people lifted their flags and voices in unity.

"My mom and dad were born in Ukraine and they came from Ukraine to America," said one young Ukrainian boy.

His parents have been in the United States since 2011 and said there has been an opportunity here that they did not have in Ukraine.

Their children have been introduced to the American way of life, but have not lost the strong ties to their culture.

Although some recent Ukrainian immigrants said it has not all been easy and some are facing uncertainty.

"Almost overnight, we became illegal," said Babin.

Babin said thousands of Ukrainians have legally come to the U.S. since the war broke out as humanitarian paroles, but the Trump administration temporarily paused the processing of their work documentation in January.

"Many of them struggle with anxiety," said Babin.

The pause was lifted in June and groups like the nonprofit Parasolka have been helping Ukrainians in Sacramento navigate immigration services.

"We can talk to them," said Svitlana Konopatska, who is a founder of Parasolka. "We can translate their documents."

The 34th Independence Day celebration was a celebration that also served as a reminder of the community's resiliency.

Many of the Ukrainians in Sacramento still have loved ones living in Ukraine, and they are praying for their homeland's sovereignty.

"We are praying that justice will be completed," said Babin.