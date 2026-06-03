Suspect in Sacramento "bias-motivated" vandalism in 2025 arrested, police say

Sacramento police have arrested a vandalism suspect they said was "bias-motivated" in 2025.

Officers responded to a vandalism incident along the 4600 block of U Street in July 2025, determining the vandalism included swastikas. Police said there was an "apparent intent to intimidate or terrorize" people associated with the property.

Detectives identified a suspect, police said, who made repeated antisemitic statements and threats toward marginalized groups on social media. Police said they also determined the suspect referenced the vandalism committed on U Street.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested 19-year-old Feyd Pounds of Sacramento in connection with the incident.

According to Sacramento County Jail records, Pounds was booked into jail for felony terrorizing on private property and a misdemeanor use of force/threat to interfere with the exercise of a civil right. His bail was set to $100,000.