Sacramento-area toddler hospitalized after parking lot crash

A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the parking lot of a Sacramento-area apartment complex late Monday morning.

The incident happened on Tuolumne Drive, off La Riviera Drive.

California Highway Patrol said a father was with his 15-month-old child in the parking lot when the toddler was run over by a car.

Officers were told the driver apparently did not see the toddler.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded first and started CPR on the toddler, who authorities said was unresponsive.

The toddler was then rushed to UC Davis Medical Center.

No further updates on the toddler's condition have been released.