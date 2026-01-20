Sacramento traffic deaths hit double digits in 2026 as safety advocates urge passengers to speak up

The death toll on Sacramento's roads has now reached double digits this year, with a fatal crash happening along Interstate 5 on Monday. Last year, more than 150 people died.

Now, traffic safety advocates are launching an effort to try and prevent more tragedies as part of the annual Passenger Safety Week.

Could being a backseat driver really help reduce Sacramento's car crash crisis? David Reich with the National Road Safety Foundation said that passengers should call out drivers who are being dangerous behind the wheel.

"Don't worry about being called a backseat driver," Reich said. "At least if you speak up, then there's a better chance that you and the driver will get to where they're going safely."

He's had to intervene with his own friends.

"I've had it happen," he said. "I have a couple of friends who are very aggressive drivers, and I'll say something."

Nationwide, about a quarter of those killed in vehicle collisions are passengers.

In Sacramento, all three people who died in a two-car crash on Northgate Boulevard two weeks ago were passengers, and both drivers survived.

The victim in Sacramento's first fatal crash of the new year, on Power Inn Road, was also a passenger.

"We're trying to change behavior," Reich said.

Speeding, distracted driving and being under the influence are some of the biggest areas where passengers can stop a dangerous situation. Even reminding people to fasten their seatbelts can help.

"What you need to do is be persistent," Reich said. "Don't get into a fight. Say it calmly, gently. I don't want you to get hurt. I don't want to get hurt, so please just take it easy."

Reich noted that if there are signs the driver could be angry or distracted, the best thing to do is walk away.

"You know it's a risk, so don't even get in the car," he said. "Find another way to get to where you're going."

Passengers can also help drivers avoid distractions by assisting with GPS navigation and by answering calls or texts so drivers can keep both hands on the wheel.