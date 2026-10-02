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Sacramento crews search river after suspect enters water near Tower Bridge

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Crews are searching the Sacramento River for a suspect who jumped into the water near the Tower Bridge while trying to evade police Friday morning, officials said.

West Sacramento police said officers were helping Sacramento police try and catch the suspect when he entered the river.

Sacramento Fire Department officials said the man did not resurface after going into the water.

A search remains underway near the Tower Bridge.

It was not immediately clear what led to officers trying to apprehend the man.

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