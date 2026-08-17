Sacramento teacher inspires former students to become teachers themselves

For 24 years, John Castro has been teaching students at Earl Warren Elementary School in Sacramento. Along the way, he has made an impact that extends far beyond the classroom.

Two of Castro's former students are now teachers at the same school, working alongside the educator who once taught them.

Castro says building long-term relationships with his students is one of the most rewarding parts of teaching.

"My main hope is that they believe in themselves and can do anything they set their minds to," Castro said.

That message resonated with former student Judy Chang, who is now a third-grade teacher at Earl Warren Elementary.

Chang still appears on a wall in Castro's classroom honoring his former standout students.

"A lot of my teaching came from Mr. Castro," she said.

Another former student, Ricardo Ramirez, also returned to Earl Warren Elementary as a teacher. He now teaches students in fourth through sixth grades.

"He made learning fun. I wanted to be here," Ramirez said of his former teacher.

Now, Ramirez and Chang are trying to bring the same sense of connection to their own classrooms.

Chang said she thinks about how Castro built a family-like bond with his students and tries to create that same feeling for her own classes.

Ramirez said he has taken lessons from Castro while also developing his own teaching style.

"A lot I have taken from him. I add my own flavor and style," Ramirez said.

For Castro, seeing former students return as colleagues is a special part of his career.

"That's the biggest blessing for me personally, to show up at work and see former students, now teaching partners, and plan together," Castro said.

The daughter of another of Castro's former students is currently in his fourth-grade class. Her mother considers Castro one of her favorite teachers and now works at Earl Warren Elementary as an aide.

The school also has two additional former Castro students working as campus aides — and the pipeline may continue.

Castro said one of his former students, now in 12th grade, has told him she wants to become a teacher and eventually return to Earl Warren Elementary. Castro said he hopes to see her back on campus as a member of the staff in the coming years.