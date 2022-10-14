Sacramento structural engineer in Ukraine to help assess and rebuild bombed buildings

Sacramento structural engineer Kit Miyamoto is in the Ukraine helping assess and rebuild bombed build

SACRAMENTO — The owner of an engineering firm in Sacramento is in Ukraine to help assess and rebuild bombed buildings.

Kit Miyamoto is leading a team of construction experts that have responded to Ukraine at the request of the United Nations.

It is estimated that there are more than 150,000 damaged or destroyed structures in Ukraine due to attacks from Russia.

Miyamoto's team is working with local contractors and architects to try and save as many buildings as possible.

In the past, his team has been sent to help with earthquakes in Haiti, Mexico, and Japan.

He says there are differences between those catastrophes and what he has seen in Ukraine.

"Damage is actually fairly localized, and compared to earthquake damage, it is quite simpler," Miyamoto said.

The urgency to rebuild stems from the winter being right around the corner and people needing a safe place to live.