Sacramento moves to redesign deadly Stockton Boulevard corridor after multiple pedestrian deaths

The stretch of Stockton Boulevard from East Sacramento to Elk Grove is one of the deadliest roadways in all of Sacramento County. Now, new efforts are underway to reduce the number of serious car crashes.

Getting safely across Stockton Boulevard can be a challenge. There are gaps in the busy roadway where it's a five-minute walk between marked crosswalks.

Coroner data shows four pedestrians have been hit and killed by cars along Stockton Boulevard in just the last six months.

"Sometimes it takes three or four people to die before they do anything about it," Sacramento resident Selwyn Jones said.

The street was once the main route for people driving from Sacramento to Stockton, before Highway 99 was built, and there are complaints that some drivers still treat it like a freeway.

"We have to change the design so that it's safer for pedestrians who are trying to cross the street, but for drivers as well," Councilmember Eric Guerra said.

Now, the City of Sacramento is unveiling new plans to reduce crashes.

"We're looking at [how] to make it a much safer and friendlier corridor for all modes of travel," said Jessie Gothan, the city's supervising engineer.

Ideas include adding wider sidewalks and bike lanes, better lighting, and more than a dozen new crosswalks.

Stockton Boulevard is also the busiest regional transit route, with more than 2,200 riders a day. Plans call for adding a dedicated lane for buses.

"The bus can use the corridor without being impeded by congestion," Gothan said.

The challenge is making improvements within the street's limited width. Two of the four lanes would need to be removed to add bus and bike lanes, which could increase vehicle commute times.

"You don't want to go from two lanes down to one lane single and then have that traffic backed up," Sacramento resident Michael Bevens said.

But many people who live and work in the area are glad to see progress in trying to make this street safer.

"The city is planning on doing something about it, and I really, really appreciate that," Sacramento resident Annie Manuel said.

There's currently no estimate of how much all the improvements will cost, but the city received a $5 million grant to proceed with the planning and design phases.