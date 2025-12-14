Sacramento State to hire Alonzo Carter as next head football coach, sources say

Sacramento State is hiring Arizona assistant head coach and Northern California native Alonzo Carter as the next head football coach, multiple sources tell CBS Sacramento.

Carter also served as the Wildcats' running backs coach since joining the program in 2024.

Prior to Arizona, Carter spent seven seasons with San Jose State, serving as the running backs coach and assistant head coach.

According to Carter's profile with Arizona, he was the head coach at Berkeley High and McClymonds High in Oakland.

Sacramento State has not announced Carter as the Hornets' next head coach.

Carter will be taking over for Brennan Marion, who left the program after one season to become the offensive coordinator for Colorado.