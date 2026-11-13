Sacramento State police arrest 18-year-old in dorm shooting investigation

Sacramento State police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened inside a campus residence hall earlier this month.

University police identified the suspect as Jermeer Lee Hicks, who they said is not a Sacramento State student. Hicks is the first arrest made in connection with the Nov. 8 shooting inside Klamath Hall. No injuries were reported.

Investigators said they were looking for six suspects. Police said Hicks was wearing a royal blue hoodie and sweatpants during the shooting. The other five suspects have not yet been identified.

Sacramento State University Police Department

Sacramento County Main Jail records show Hicks was booked shortly after midnight on Nov. 13 and faces two counts of carrying a loaded handgun while not being the registered owner, three counts of discharging a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and one count of discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Hicks remains in custody and is ineligible for bail.

The shooting happened nearly two months after another high-profile shooting inside a campus parking structure during a Sacramento State football game in September.

This week, Sacramento State President Luke Wood announced the university was forming a new campus safety advisory group and adding 10 positions to its police department in response to the recent events.

The investigation into the residence hall shooting remains ongoing. Sacramento State police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.