Sacramento State forms campus safety advisory group following recent shootings

Sacramento State is creating a new campus safety advisory group and adding 10 positions to its police department as the university faces renewed questions about security following recent shootings on campus.

The announcement follows several high-profile incidents this fall. Most recently, six suspects were being sought after shots were fired inside Klamath Hall, a Sacramento State residence hall, on Nov. 8. No one was injured, but campus police said multiple suspects were believed to be armed.

A bullet lodged in the wall of a resident assistant's room, and students told CBS News Sacramento they were frightened by how easily the suspects appeared to have entered the building.

The university said it had increased police patrols, suspended guest privileges and brought in additional law enforcement support overnight.

The incident followed another shooting scare in September, when shots were fired at a parking structure during Sacramento State's football home opener. Hornet Stadium was placed under a shelter-in-place order while police investigated. No injuries were reported, and the order was lifted after police said there was no ongoing threat.

In a statement announcing the new advisory group, university President J. Luke Wood said the committee will bring together law enforcement leaders, community stakeholders and Sacramento State alumni with public safety and community engagement experience.

Members will include Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper, Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho, Sacramento County Chief Probation Officer Jamal Rowe, interim Sacramento Police Chief Zachary Bales and retired Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn.

"The formation of this advisory group reflects our commitment to taking a comprehensive approach to campus safety," Wood said. "By bringing together experienced leaders from law enforcement, public safety, and our broader community, we are creating another avenue to assess our efforts, identify opportunities for improvement and strengthen the measures that protect our students, faculty, staff and community members."

Wood said the group is expected to review existing campus safety protocols, assess emerging concerns and improve coordination with local law enforcement and community organizations. It will also recommend strategies focused on prevention, awareness and safety during campus events, including sports.

The university is also moving forward with plans to expand its police department, hiring two additional sergeants and eight police officers.