Person of interest arrested as Sacramento police investigate suspicious death in South Natomas

A man is dead and another person is in custody after Sacramento police served a search warrant on Thursday.

Sacramento police say they entered the residence on San Juan Road in South Natomas in connection with the disappearance of 59-year-old Richard McClintic – a man missing since Oct. 25.

McClintic was considered at-risk due to having medical conditions, police noted.

Officers found a body inside the residence, police say, prompting a suspicious death investigation.

The identity of the person, and how they died, are still being investigated by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Police say they detained a person of interest and eventually arrested them on charges of welfare fraud. Investigators have not released the name of the person arrested.