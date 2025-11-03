Sacramento skyline shines teal to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease

Sacramento's skyline changed colors on Monday night. The capital city is one of 1,500 sites across the nation taking part in the annual Light the World in Teal Day to bring attention to Alzheimer's disease.

Chris Schneider, with the Alzheimer's Foundation, said the number of Americans with the disease has now topped 7 million for the first time.

"Anybody you talk to will either have had it in their own family's life or know someone who's had it," Schneider said.

In California, there are more than 700,000 people with Alzheimer's, and it's the third leading cause of death.

Advocates hope that this awareness campaign will help promote more funding for research and increase testing.

"The earlier you detect Alzheimer's disease, the greater opportunity you have to begin medications," Schneider said. "You also have a greater opportunity to enroll in clinical trials."

The holidays can be a good time for people to look for early signs of disease in older family members and consider taking preventative measures for those who are experiencing cognitive decline.

"There have been some new medications developed over the last few years," Schneider said. "We're hopeful those make an impact, but the ultimate finish line is finding a cure."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts the number of people with Alzheimer's disease will double in the next 35 years.