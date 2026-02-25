Sacramento skiers rescue man buried in snow at Palisades Tahoe

Buried alive and seconds of air left — last week, in near-whiteout conditions, an advanced ski run at Palisades Tahoe in Northern California turned into a life-saving mission.

Two Sacramento skiers chasing fresh powder spotted ski tips sticking straight out of the snow. Carson Schmidt said he and his friend initially didn't know why they stopped, but they are glad they did.

"As soon as we realized that he was head down, feet up, we realized he can't breathe," Schmidt said.

In a video taken by Schmidt, you can hear the man gasping for air under the snow. The Sacramento skiers dig for his head first, desperate to clear his airway.

"You hear a big inhale once the snow is off of his face," Schmidt said.

At least four feet of snow, they say, was weighing him down. His arm was already limp.

The good Samaritans work at Land Park Ski and Sports in Sacramento and are seasoned skiers. And because of them, a man moments from suffocation was saved by their quick thinking.

"I hope my post brings awareness to the skiing community to ski with a friend," Schmidt said. "You never know where you're going to be."

The Palisades Tahoe rescue happened amid a deadly stretch for skiers in the Lake Tahoe region this February. The day before, an avalanche just north in the area of Castle Peak claimed the lives of nine backcountry skiers. Other ski-related deaths occurred at Tahoe-area resorts, including Northstar and Heavenly.