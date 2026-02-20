Sacramento police investigate shooting on West El Camino in South Natomas

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot Friday night in Sacramento's South Natomas.

Sacramento police said officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the 1500 block of West El Camino Avenue, near Truxel Road, following reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located one adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim's condition has not yet been released.

Authorities said there is no suspect information available at this time.

No further details were released.