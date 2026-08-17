Person wearing ski mask found shot in Sacramento

A person wearing a ski mask was found shot in northeast Sacramento on Monday morning under mysterious circumstances, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on Fulton Avenue just south of Edison Avenue and Del Paso Park. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it received a call from the Sacramento Fire Department, which originally had indicated a vehicle collision at the location with a driver who had been shot.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition and sheriff's detectives were investigating the scene.

Later Monday, the sheriff's office said the original call of a vehicle collision was unsubstantiated, and it appeared the incident involved an individual shot not related to any vehicles. According to the office, the shooting victim was walking in the area for an unknown reason, completely covered and wearing a ski mask.

The shooting victim was uncooperative with deputies, refusing to provide any information on a possible suspect or any assistance with the investigation.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence and eventually cleared the scene after collecting evidence.

The shooting victim was not identified. The sheriff's office said that deputies would continue to investigate.