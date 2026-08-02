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Sacramento police investigate shooting at Fab 40s house party

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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The Sacramento Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened late Saturday night at a party in the city's Fab 40s neighborhood.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the area of H and 44th streets, the department said. Evidence of a shooting was located, but police said no one was injured.

Authorities confirmed the shooting happened during a large house party.

No information about a suspect or what led to the shooting has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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