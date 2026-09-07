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Sacramento police investigate shooting on Bercut Drive

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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A man was hospitalized after being shot along Bercut Drive in Sacramento on Monday night, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 300 block of Bercut Drive and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, though his condition was not known.

There was no available information on a suspect other than the suspect vehicle being a black sedan.

Police said they would provide an update on the victim's condition when additional information becomes available.

No further details were available.

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