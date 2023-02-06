Sacramento Sheriff's Office investigating shooting that left a woman wounded

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting on the 5800 block of Hamilton Street.

The caller initially said that she shot herself, but when deputies arrived, she stated that her boyfriend shot her. The Sheriff's Office has not clarified how the woman was shot.

The incident is currently being investigated as assault with a deadly weapon.