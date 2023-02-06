Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento Sheriff's Office investigating shooting that left a woman wounded

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting on the 5800 block of Hamilton Street.

The caller initially said that she shot herself, but when deputies arrived, she stated that her boyfriend shot her. The Sheriff's Office has not clarified how the woman was shot.

The incident is currently being investigated as assault with a deadly weapon.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 10:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.