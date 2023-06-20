Sacramento sheriff's deputies investigate shooting on Watt Avenue

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot twice in the north Sacramento area on Monday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victim was located Monday evening at an AM/PM at the Watt Avenue and Auburn Boulevard intersection. At this time, it is unclear where the shooting occurred.

The victim was only described as an adult man. Investigators said he was shot at least two times. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

CBS13 has a crew at the scene. More details to come.