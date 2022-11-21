Watch CBS News
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department searching for missing autistic man

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 24-year-old man.

The sheriff's department describes Kongmong Xiong as a 5'3", 107-pound Asian male living with Autism. They specify that their concern stems from Xiong having what they describe as the mental capacity of a three-year-old.

Kongmong Xiong

He was last seen in the area of Vintage Park wearing a navy blue Nike hoodie, black sweats, and no shoes.

If you see Xiong, the Sheriff's Department asks that you call them at (916) 874-5115.

kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

