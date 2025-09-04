Sting operation in Sacramento region nets 13 child exploitation arrests

Northern California law enforcement officers arrested more than a dozen people in just three days for allegedly trying to exploit children online.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office led the operation, named SPF 13, back in July.

Undercover detectives posing as 13-year-olds and younger communicated online with the suspects. Detectives say the suspects sent sexually explicit messages and arranged meetings.

"They're using social media, that's one of the big takeaways," said Sgt. Eric Steindorf with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

A few of the suspects traveled up to three hours to meet what they believed were children.

One of the suspects arrested brought their 14-month-old child with them, while detectives say another suspect allegedly arrived with more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

In total, the sheriff's office says 13 people across Sacramento, Placer and Humboldt counties were arrested in the operation.

"So many kids today are using social media to reach out and talk to people, people who they consider their best friend, but they've never met these individuals," Steindorf said.

The suspects arrested include: 36-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Rocky Dykes, 59-year-old Oakland resident Hans Fink, 44-year-old Sacramento resident Allan Cazun-Giron, 30-year-old Modesto resident Amad Asim, 39-year-old Olivehurst resident Ramon Paz, 44-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Joseph Bailey, 40-year-old Sacramento resident Roland "Ed" Bain, 42-year-old Sacramento resident Santos Rodolfo Pinedaamaya, 37-year-old Rancho Cordova resident Justin Leonard, 52-year-old Stockton resident Robert Flores, 31-year-old Oakdale resident Malcom Tate, and 28-year-old Ukiah resident Justin Mixon.