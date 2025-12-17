Sacramento security officer attacked in front of midtown restaurant, suspects at large

A Sacramento security officer was hospitalized after an attack on Tuesday afternoon in front of a restaurant on R Street. The suspects are still at large.

Sacramento police confirmed a man was attacked on Tuesday after 1:45 p.m., in the 1400 block of R Street. Officers found the man at the scene with blunt force trauma injuries and he was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspect details available at this time, according to the department's media spokesperson.

CBS Sacramento learned the attack may be the result of the security officer telling a group selling candy bars they had to leave after complaints they were being aggressive.

Security camera footage shows a black vehicle park in front of Café Bernardo, a restaurant, and idles for about two minutes. Then, the video shows two people getting out of the back seat, leaving both back passenger doors open, and begin to attack the man.

Bushes outside of the restaurant block the full view of the attack on security footage, but after about 30 seconds, the suspects get back into the vehicle, drive off and people nearby appear on camera towards the man appearing to help.

The officer, hired as security for the R St. Corridor, had been working with Blue Knight Security and Patrol for a decade, according to the company's President and CEO, John Jarrett.

Jarrett said he visited the officer in the hospital on Tuesday, just hours after the attack, and said that he was "unrecognizable" due to the injuries. The man was still in his usual high spirits, regardless, Jarrett said, and "smiling."

Jarrett described the attack as a "merciless act" and said the officer was released from the hospital to recover on Wednesday.