Sacramento security agency owner suspected of running large-scale drug operation, deputies say

A large-scale illegal drug operation was uncovered at a South Sacramento County home Thursday night, authorities said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it uncovered a large-scale illegal marijuana "pop-up" sales operation that was being run out of a private home on Bar Du Lane.

Deputies say the primary suspect is 45-year-old Joseph Marques, who owns Sacramento Elite Patrol, a private security guard service.

Marques was not found during the operation, with deputies saying they believe he may be in Mexico. Marques is currently wanted in connection with the investigation.

During the search, deputies said they recovered more than 300 pounds of processed marijuana, five pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, over 36 kilograms of THC wax, 5,000 THC vape pens, three illegal firearms and more than $17,000 in cash.

Deputies said they believe the total street value of the seized items is more than $2.5 million.

Three people were arrested at the scene for possession of cocaine for sale, fentanyl, felon in possession of ammunition and an outstanding felony warrant.

Sacramento Elite Patrol's website says it's a fully licensed and insured security agency that provides armed/unarmed security, patrol service and executive protection.

CBS Sacramento has reached out to Sacramento Elite Patrol seeking comment, but did not hear back at the time of publishing.

The investigation into the operation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.