Sacramento-area school district hosts job fair as 70 teacher positions remain open

SACRAMENTO — California is facing a teacher shortage with an estimated 10,000 vacant positions. Many Sacramento County schools are actively recruiting candidates, and one district's unusual efforts are making sure it stands out above the rest.

The Twin Rivers Unified School District held a hiring fair Wednesday as it looking to fill 70 teacher positions.

California school districts now have more money thanks to a voter-approved initiative.

"Prop 28 funds are available to us all now and so now we're expanding the arts and in Twin Rivers, we're looking to hire 17 new art teachers," said Will Pope, the district's human resources director.

While teaching may not be the highest-paying career choice, it comes with other rewards.

"We can all remember a teacher in our life that made a difference for us and so we have an opportunity to do that and that is special," Pope said.

However, becoming a teacher can also be a financial challenge. That's why Twin Rivers is looking to offer a little extra credit.

The district wants to build new affordable housing units on property it owns in south Natomas to attract and retain educators.

"We're really trying to be as innovative as we can," Pope said.

But will it help bring more teachers to Twin Rivers?

"I absolutely think that's a fantastic idea," Teacher Jonathan Rogness said.

Rogness has done the math and said the housing incentive really adds up.

"If it came down to choosing being paid a little more and having housing covered, of course, I would choose housing," he added.

The Twin Rivers district says it's still working on the design plans and finance process, and it could take several years before they break ground on the new homes.