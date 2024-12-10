Sacramento County school district announces plans for affordable housing for teachers

SACRAMENTO -- The Twin Rivers Unified School District is taking steps to address affordable housing for its employees.

On Tuesday, district officials announced a project to provide affordable housing for teachers and staff, with rental rates potentially up to 20% below the current market value.

Superintendent Steve Martinez said it could help attract new teachers, noting it could allow them to save money and work toward homeownership.

The district is also partnering with SchoolsFirst Credit Union to offer financial planning to help employees work toward saving up for a downpayment on a home.

A recent survey conducted by the California Teachers Association reported that 80% of teachers struggle to find affordable housing close to their schools. Twin Rivers Unified hopes this initiative will provide a solution to that challenge.

"Often, we hire people, but because of housing costs or location, our employees may leave," Martinez said.

This project comes as state leadership also addresses the needs of educators. Earlier this year, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced an initiative aimed at increasing teacher salaries by 50% by 2030. While salary increases remain a long-term goal, improving affordable housing options for school staff is currently a top priority.

One solution to the housing crisis is utilizing school district-owned land. According to Thurmond, there are about 75,000 acres of land available for development across the state.

"If districts with available land build at least 30 units each, we could see an additional 2 million units for school staff," Thurmond said.

While the details of the project are still being worked out, including the timeline and cost, the district says it will cover the cost.

A feasibility study is currently underway to determine what type of housing, whether small condos, apartments, or homes.