Sacramento robbery suspects flee on bus before surrendering to police

Two men were arrested after allegedly robbing someone in Sacramento before fleeing on a bus and later surrendering to police, officials said on Monday.

The Sacramento police Department said officers responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. to reports of a robbery in the 1700 block of Arden Way.

Police said the two adult male suspects fled the scene aboard a Sacramento Regional Transit bus that traveled toward downtown.

The suspects eventually got off the bus near 29th Street and F Street, where officers established a perimeter and searched the area.

Officers located both suspects, who eventually surrendered and were safely detained, police said.

Details on the robbery and whether anyone was injured were not immediately available.