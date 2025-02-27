"Sacramento" road-trip movie trailer released starring Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart and Michael Angarano

SACRAMENTO — Bright lights are shining on California's capital city as the trailer for the highly anticipated road-trip comedy "Sacramento" was released on Thursday.

"Sacramento" stars Michael Cera, Kristen Stewart, Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano, who also directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Christopher Nicholas Smith.

The movie follows two old friends, Rickey and Glenn, on an impromptu road trip from Los Angeles to Sacramento.

Iconic locations like the Tower Bridge, Freeport water tower, Old Sacramento and Gunther's Ice Cream are featured in the film and are briefly glimpsed in the trailer.

The last time the city of Sacramento featured prominently in a film was Greta Gerwig's 2017 coming-of-age drama "Lady Bird," which was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director.

"Sacramento" wrapped filming in 2023 and hits theaters on April 11.