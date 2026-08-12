Sacramento River Cats reveal 2027 schedule, including Giants exhibition and July 4 home game

The Sacramento River Cats have announced their 2027 schedule, which includes a Fourth of July home game for the first time in franchise history.

Before the regular season begins, the San Francisco Giants are scheduled to visit Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento for a preseason exhibition game on March 21.

The River Cats will open the regular season with a three-game road series in Albuquerque. Their home opener is March 30, beginning a six-game series that runs through April 4.

Sacramento will also play at home on Father's Day, June 20.

For the Fourth of July game, which falls on a Sunday, the River Cats will host El Paso.

The 2027 season will conclude with a home series against Las Vegas from Sept. 14-19.

In all, the River Cats are scheduled to play 39 weekend home games during the 2027 season.

With three homestands remaining this season, fans who purchase tickets to the remaining 2026 games will be eligible to receive an equal number of tickets for 2027 games.