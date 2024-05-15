Sacramento Ride of Silence honors cyclist killed in crashes

SACRAMENTO -- At dusk on Wednesday night, a group of cyclists in Sacramento got out on city roads to make a statement without saying any words.

It was the annual Ride of Silence, where cyclists take to the roads in a silent procession to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways. In Sacramento, dozens of cyclists stopped along their route at Ghost Bikes to honor fellow cyclists who had been killed within city limits.

The ride, in its 22nd year and done all over the world, was spearheaded locally by the Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates (SABA).

The group didn't speak throughout their miles-long ride but instead had signs that told motorists who they were and why they were out in a group.

The first stop: 21st and X Streets in midtown Sacramento. The intersection where, in January 2024, Johanna Johnston was killed while riding her bike to work.

Wednesday, her mother sent Deb Banks, the executive director of SABA, a message to read at the Ghost Bike set up in her honor at the intersection.

Johnston was wearing a helmet, had lights on her bike, and was in a safety vest riding in the bike lane when she was hit. She died the next day from her injuries.

The story of Johnston is one cyclist said, "could've been me" due to the dangers of the road: distracted drivers and speeding being the worst offenders.

"I ride my bike everywhere…it just brings it home, because that could be me," said Sandra Rosas, a cyclist on the Ride of Silence.

Sacramento pledged to be a Vision Zero City in 2017, which means that by 2027 there would be no pedestrian deaths or injuries due to vehicles.

"A Vision Zero Policy is great but it's an empty promise if money isn't put behind it," said Banks.

Banks said $10 million would push safety on city streets in the right direction and the movement has support amongst city leaders. However, that's only part of the solution to increasing safety for pedestrians.

Speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence are the top contributors to vehicle to pedestrian death or injury. It starts with the driver, Banks said, another message of the group's ride.

Awareness and consideration that two to three seconds can make a difference would improve Sacramento streets.