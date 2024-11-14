Sacramento mayor, city leaders announce plans to revitalize Old Sacramento, build downtown hotel

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento city leaders met Thursday morning in Old Sacramento to announce plans to upgrade the waterfront and construct a new hotel downtown.

Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg, accompanied by other city officials, announced a $46 million investment to revitalize the Old Sacramento waterfront and the construction of a new hotel at the SAFE Credit Convention Center.

Sacramento is set to get $4.6 million from the state for deferred maintenance and improved infrastructure. Steinberg also mentioned the city has funds from the Transient Occupancy Tax.

"We have many responsibilities as leaders, whether we're public or private sector leaders, in this community, but one of them is to build a bigger and more dynamic city. It is to create because more is good," Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg said.

Steinberg said part of the plans include repurposing or rebuilding public market buildings, improving food and restaurant options, replacing the boardwalk and repairing docks. Also part of the plan is access to the Sacramento River.

Steinberg has held several events showcasing plans for the future of Old Sacramento, including renderings.

Early this year, Rio City Cafe closed after three decades on the waterfront. It closed due to financial troubles, including a city-owned deck that's in need of repair. The city said it doesn't have the funds to fix it.

As for the hotel, Steinberg says there will be a connection to a third-floor ballroom in the convention center and the hotel.

The mayor will present a term sheet and ask for the city council to approve it on Tuesday. He hopes for construction to start as soon as possible.

He will also ask the city council to approve allocating $2 million from the hotel tax to Visit Sacramento, saying he wants the city to be a "City of Festivals."

Just last month, Sacramento hosted Aftershock and GoldenSky.

This comes after the city just days after the city council signed off on a term sheet to build a stadium for Sacramento Republic FC.