Suspect jailed after dozens of Sacramento County retail thefts, rearrested for new theft hours after release

A man suspected in a series of thefts from home improvement stores in Sacramento County was released from jail earlier this month, only to be arrested hours later for the same crime, authorities said on Wednesday.

In a statement on social media, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said that beginning in December 2025, the suspect targeted multiple Home Depot and Lowe's stores across the county and neighboring counties, walking out of the stores primarily with high-value items such as power tools. It was determined that the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Anthony Vargas, made it a daily routine to steal from the stores in the morning, and immediately sell the stolen items to local pawn shops with little to no questions asked, the Sheriff's Office said.

Surveillance video from the stores clearly showed the suspect's unmasked face walking out with merchandise on multiple occasions, while other surveillance video from police showed the suspect bringing the items to different pawn shops.

SACRAMENTO SHERIFF ORGANIZED RETAIL THEFT DETECTIVES ARREST BUSTS PAWN SHOP SCHEME



Between December 2025 and April 2026, a suspect targeted multiple Home Depot and Lowe’s stores across Sacramento County and neighboring counties. Detectives have linked approximately 50 thefts to… pic.twitter.com/rExvb30ZJV — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 22, 2026

Detectives linked about 50 thefts to Vargas, with losses exceeding $20,000, according to the Sheriff's Office. Search warrants served at pawn shops recovered about half of the stolen merchandise, the office said.

Deputies arrested Vargas multiple counts of grand theft and organized retail theft, and his bail was set at $100,000. On April 15, the Sheriff's Office said Vargas was released on his own recognizance with pre-trial probation, and ordered to stay away from Home Depot and Lowe's store in Sacramento County.

"Within hours of release, Vargas stole a $650 DeWalt table saw from another Home Depot and sold it to a different pawn shop," the Sheriff's Office said. "Detectives quickly located him in South Sacramento, arrested him again, and recovered the stolen item."

Surveillance video image of a retail theft suspect at a Home Depot store (L), arrest of suspect by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Following the second arrest, a judge added a $250,000 bail enhancement. Vargas, who has a criminal history of theft, firearm and drug offenses, and DUI, was also booked on additional charges of driving on a suspended license and his pickup truck was impounded, the office said.

Detectives believe additional pawn shops may be involved, and anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115.