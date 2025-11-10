Sacramento residents say they're "getting eaten alive" by mosquitoes this November. Here's why.

Some people around the Sacramento area say they have been getting eaten alive by mosquitoes this November.

Jake Hartle, deputy general manager with the Placer County Vector Control District, said the weather is to blame for the boom in mosquitoes.

Rain in October, followed by warmer temperatures, created standing water where mosquitoes could breed. Plus, the rain caused invasive mosquitoes to develop in people's backyards. Hartle said these types of mosquitoes thrive in just a bottle cap's worth of water.

Then, agricultural mosquitoes move into urban areas to hide out for the winter while crops are picked.

"Really, there are all kinds of conditions right now for maybe two or three different types of species to be able to provide this biting pressure," Hartle said.

Hartle's work is focused on Placer County, but he said overall, his district has seen a major decrease in mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus since the summer.

He said as temperatures drop this November, so will mosquito activity, meaning people who feel like mosquito magnets may soon be out of the woods.

"It's impacting everybody, like you can't get away from it," said Violet Marshall, who lives in Carmichael.

Violet's mom said that her daughter is on the dance team at her school and has been coming home covered in mosquito bites after football games.

Molly Willing, who lives in Sacramento, said her home has been swarmed with mosquitoes. She said she has noticed they are even attracted to wet paper towels.

"It's just been really bad, and my son has just been getting eaten alive," Willing said.

Mary Coughlin, who lives in South Natomas, said she was bitten at least six times while walking a few feet from a parking lot to an office building in the evening.

"When I get the bites, they're nasty," Coughlin said.

Hartle said mosquitoes are attracted to some people more than others based on scent, but the best ways to protect yourself are to wear mosquito repellent, wear long sleeves in the morning and evening, and get rid of any standing water.