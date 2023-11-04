Sacramento Republic FC loses to Phoenix Rising FC in Western Conference Final

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento Republic FC's season has come to an end after falling to Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday night in the Western Conference Final.

Sacramento's Russell Cicerone scored in the 31st minute to give Republic the lead at Heart Health Park.

Republic kept that lead until an own goal tied the game in the 80th minute. Rising would then score in the 92nd minute to take the lead.

Rising held on for the final minutes and punched their ticket to the USL Championship game next weekend.

The Rising will play Charleston Battery on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.

The Republic ended the season 18-10-6.