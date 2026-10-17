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Sacramento rapper arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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A traffic stop in late September ended with a Sacramento-area rapper being arrested on gun charges, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

On Sept. 29, detectives with the gang suppression unit were doing proactive enforcement near Power Inn Road and 48th Avenue when they said they saw a driver committing multiple vehicle code violations. Detectives pulled over the vehicle, the sheriff's office said, and found 

In the car was 20-year-old Malikhi Richard, the sheriff's office said. Detectives searched the vehicle after finding probable cause, according to the sheriff's office, and they found a duffel bag on the rear passenger seat that contained two firearms.

One of the guns was a Micro Draco that had a 60-round magazine, and the other was a short-barreled, AR-style pistol with a 30-round magazine, the sheriff's office said.

Richard was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on firearm-related charges, according to the sheriff's office. 

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