Sacramento rapper arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop in late September ended with a Sacramento-area rapper being arrested on gun charges, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

On Sept. 29, detectives with the gang suppression unit were doing proactive enforcement near Power Inn Road and 48th Avenue when they said they saw a driver committing multiple vehicle code violations. Detectives pulled over the vehicle, the sheriff's office said, and found

In the car was 20-year-old Malikhi Richard, the sheriff's office said. Detectives searched the vehicle after finding probable cause, according to the sheriff's office, and they found a duffel bag on the rear passenger seat that contained two firearms.

One of the guns was a Micro Draco that had a 60-round magazine, and the other was a short-barreled, AR-style pistol with a 30-round magazine, the sheriff's office said.

Richard was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on firearm-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.