Death investigation on Ramp Way in Sacramento now a homicide case, police say

Detectives are now investigating after the death of a man in Sacramento was determined to be a homicide.

Sacramento police say, on the afternoon Sept. 21, first responders were called to Ramp Way – near Miller Regional Park – for a medical aid incident.

At the scene, officers found a man's body. The coroner's office took over the investigation.

Police say they have since received information that the man's death was due to homicide. Detectives have since taken over the investigation.

The name of the man who died has not been released, but police say he was 53 years old.

Exactly how the man died has also not yet been detailed by authorities.

Investigators are urging anyone with information relevant to the case to contact the Sacramento Police Department.