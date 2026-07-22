Sacramento Railyards project takes shape as community gets look at what's next

What was once a mostly empty stretch of land is finally starting to resemble the vision Sacramento leaders have been talking about for years.

After decades of planning, Sacramento's Railyards redevelopment is moving from concept to construction.

On Wednesday, city leaders hosted an open house, giving residents a chance to learn about projects underway, ask questions and share feedback about the future of one of the nation's largest urban infill developments.

"We've been saying this for decades, right? It's like it's always coming, but this time you can actually see the dirt getting turned," said Sacramento City Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum, who represents District 4.

The Railyards, once the center of Sacramento's rail industry, are being transformed into a new extension of downtown. After acquiring the property in 2006, the city envisioned a mixed-use district connected to the historic Sacramento Valley Station. Twenty years later, that vision is beginning to take shape.

Plans for the site include new housing, retail, office space, entertainment venues and transportation improvements.

"This is a new second, doubling of the downtown area. It's a pretty big deal," Pluckebaum said.

Residents who attended Wednesday's open house said they were encouraged by the progress and appreciated the opportunity to learn more about the development.

"I love what I see. I'm excited to see future spaces move forward and some of the additional advancements," said Sacramento resident Melissa Erickson.

"I really liked it. I like being more aware of what's happening in my community, the new developments going on," added Sacramento resident Ana Taukolo.

At the same time, residents said they hope the project remains connected to the surrounding neighborhoods and continues to prioritize public input.

"What's happening with light rail? Public open space, I want to see more of those connections, and how this will connect to downtown, Chinatown, the river," Erickson said.

Taukolo said she would also like to see more young people involved in shaping the future of the district.

"I feel like seeing more young people out in the community giving more feedback on what's being developed would have made a huge difference," she said.

City leaders say the Railyards project is about more than new buildings. Their goal is to create a neighborhood where people can live, work and gather while bringing new economic opportunities to Sacramento for generations to come.