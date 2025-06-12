Sacramento proposes $10,000 fines for illegal fireworks and new curfew for July 4th

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan is supporting new emergency regulations that would dramatically increase firework fines this year.

Next week, city leaders will consider an emergency measure that increases the penalty by ten times the current amount for some first-time offenses. The proposal targets anyone caught with bottle rockets, firecrackers or any other fireworks that are illegal in California.

Currently, the maximum fine for a first-time offense is $1,000. That penalty would be increased to $10,000 for anyone caught using fireworks in parks, schools, playgrounds, community centers and other critical infrastructure.

"They're not cheap, so if you're spending $1,000, $2,000 on fireworks for some of these, then a $10,000 fine needs to be the deterrent," Kaplan said.

The stiffer penalties are in response to the increase in fires seen during last year's Independence Day.

The Sacramento Fire Department says that in 2023, there were 63 fires in the first five days of July. That number jumped to 111 last year, a 76% increase.

Red Banes is a Natomas resident who supports the tougher fines.

"It's something that's so important to have some teeth in this," he said.

Fourth of July fireworks celebrations will also have a new curfew under the proposal.

In Sacramento, it's typically not dark until around 9:30 p.m., and currently, fireworks can be set off until midnight. The proposed new rules would prohibit setting off fireworks after 10 p.m.

"I don't want to limit the fun, but we have to do it in a safe and sane way," Kaplan said.

Last year, the City of Sacramento issued 55 firework citations, which added up to a total of $100,000 in fines.